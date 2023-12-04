City commissioners donned hard hats and toured the site on the north shore of Lake Parker following their Utility Committee meeting on Friday. | Lakeland Electric

Instead of trying to fix a $10 million engine for Lakeland Electric’s new power plant that was damaged in an Oct. 17 train derailment, the manufacturing company is going to ship a new one.

The damaged unit was one of six high-efficiency, 680,000-pound reciprocating internal combustion engines that will power the utility’s “next generation” McIntosh Reciprocating Engine Plant.

Initially, utility administrators thought the engine might be fixable. But once it was hoisted off the CSX tracks and inspected, the damage was more serious than it looked. 

David Holdener, Lakeland Electric’s project manager for the plant, said all of the engine’s nine heads were destroyed.

“MAN has officially informed Lakeland Electric that they will replace Engine #1 with a new one. The new engine is currently being configured in France and is expected to arrive in Lakeland in March 2024,” Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy told LkldNow.

The engine was fully insured. Work to install the other five units is continuing in the meantime.

“We believe that this replacement will not affect our timeline for completing the power plant,” Lacy said.

The RICE plant is more than a year behind schedule and $29.4 million over budget, but it is scheduled to start operating in November 2024.

Keep Up With Lakeland

Each Thursday, we’ll send you the latest news, including a preview of weekend events

We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

SEND CORRECTIONS, questions, feedback or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Cindy Glover moved to Lakeland in 2021 after spending two decades in South Florida. Her career has included journalism, education, digital marketing and public relations. She was a crime reporter, City Hall reporter and chief political writer for newspapers including the Albuquerque Journal and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. She spent a year as a community engagement coordinator for the City of Lakeland before joining LkldNow. Reach her at cindy@lkldnow.com or 561-212-3429.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.)