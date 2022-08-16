Kenneth Clark McPherson, 56

Kenneth Clark McPherson, age 56, of Lakeland, FL, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022.

He was born on February 26, 1966 in Columbia, South Carolina to Charles and Martha Earlene (Rush) McPherson. Kenny was an Outside Sales Representative for Chicago Metals Fabrication. His philosophy was “I’m always happy to win a new friend or win a new customer and if it happens to be both, even better.”

Kenny attended the University of Alabama studying Sociology and Anthropology. He was an avid Alabama and SEC fan, watching every game he could… “Roll Tide”. He cherished being with friends for good fellowship. In his own words, Kenny was an “unapologetic believer” in Jesus Christ and enjoyed worshiping at City Central Church in Lakeland. He was a good friend to all and wanted nothing more than to make sure everyone was happy and having a good time. He loved hunting trips with his son Riley and the funny, inside jokes and stories that they shared along the way.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dena (Mumbauer) McPherson; Son, Riley McPherson; Father, Charles “Pa” McPherson of Thomasville, GA; Brother, Scott (Fay) McPherson, Oviedo, FL; Mother and Father-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Jean “Jean-Jean” Mumbauer, of Lakeland; Brother-in-law, Chad (Raven) Mumbauer, of Lakeland; three nieces, and his beloved German Shorthair Pointer, Saban. He was preceded in death by his mother Martha Earlene (Rush) McPherson.

Memorial services will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at City Central Church with the family receiving friends from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.





Kenny will be greatly missed. The little inside jokes were special to him. So, to sign off the way Riley would to his dad… “Hey, Dad, what time is it?”. Though time may have been cut short with Kenny, the memories are priceless, precious, and forever. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.