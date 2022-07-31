Julia Bajandas Santiago, 88

Julia Bajandas Santiago went to be with her Lord on July 22, 2022.

She will be greatly missed by her husband Rafael Rivera; her daughters Evelyn Rivera, Mery Rivera and Migdalia Rivera, sons-in-law José G. Bastardo, Miguel Angel, Pabón Rubén Lozado and Nelson Rodgriguez; 11 grandchildren, siblings Francisco Bajandas, Aurea Bajandas, Luisa Bajandas, Marina Bajandas, Luis Bajandas. Preceded in death by her daughters Marilyn Rivera and Luz N. Rivera, also her siblings Ramon Bajandas, Concha Bajandas and Miguel Bajandas.

