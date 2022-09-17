It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Judy Ann Hodges, 75, on Sunday, September 4, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. However, it is with great joy that she is in the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ and has entered eternal life.

Judy was born on February 17, 1947, in South Bend, Indiana, later moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where she grew to adulthood. Judy married L.C. Hodges and together they lived in various places in the United States due to his job, until his passing in 2015. She then moved to Lakeland, Florida where she was a member of Crestview Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Nixon. Judy is survived by her only son, Michael Hodges and grandson, Myles Hodges of Cartersville, Georgia; her sister, Barbara Wiland; nieces, Deborah Turner (James), Cynthia Cormany, Donna Bradshaw; nephew Steven Churchman (Robin); great nieces, Robin and Kimberly Turner; great nephews, Steven and Michael Churchman; cousin, Carlene Calson; brother-in-law, Verlin Hodges (Rose); sister-in-law, Brenda Binder (David) and children; and many close cherished friends.

Funeral service will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33810 on Sunday, September 11th at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Georgia’s National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia where her husband was laid to rest. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.