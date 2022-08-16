Judith Ellen Kemp, 79

Judy Kemp, 79, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her residence due to natural causes.

Judy was born in Albany, NY, on September 6, 1942, to Otto and Ella Bruins. She spent many summers at the Methodist Farm in Averill Park, NY, just like her mother and her grandmother. Judy was a graduate of Albany High School, and much of her professional career was in banking.

She lived a life of service to others. Judy took great pleasure in singing, gardening, and family. She was a devoted wife to Rev. Don Kemp and enjoyed being involved in many aspects of his military and church life. She always said Charleston, SC, was her favorite duty station, however, Lakeland quickly took over her heart.

Judy was a member of First Presbyterian Church since 1995 and served as Elder. Judy sang in the Chancel Choir and in Jubilation for many years and also performed with the Bell Choir. She was a counter on Monday mornings and volunteered many days at the front desk. Judy was on staff for 2 years as Coordinator of Older Adult Ministry (following in Don’s footsteps). Judy most recently attended the Person of Jesus Sunday School Class. She was loved by all.

For the last 11 years, Judy lived at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland. She and Don had planned to move there for as long as the family can remember. While living there, Judy was in the Joyful Singers, helped with gardening projects, and was very involved in any cause that caught her attention. The family is incredibly grateful to the residents and staff at FPH. She loved them all.

Judy is survived by her and Don’s 8 children, Charlene Gangel, Cheryl Burgandine, Louis W. Kemp, II, Martha Fisher, Linda Kemp, Kathy Mussler, Debi Pace, and Ken Greene; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren; and her siblings, Bill Bruins, Richard Bruins, Barbara Bruins, Doug Bruins, Faye Gilbar, Diane Bruins, Paula Bruins, and Jayne Parker. She was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Bruins.





A service celebrating Judy’s life, followed by a reception, will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20th, at First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.