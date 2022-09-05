Joseph Ian Bull, 74

Mr. Joseph I. Bull went home to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Joe was born in Bishop’s Stortford, England and he came to the states in 1982. He was a mechanical engineer and had passion for local racing and for his hobby of rebuilding his race car. Joe was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bull; grandson, Carson Kozich and parents, Frederick & Beatrice Bull.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Joanne Daniels; granddaughter Trudie Daniels of Stansted Essex-England; step daughters, Terri Dempsey, Deborah Butler, Tina Wright of Lakeland; step son, Don Burchfield of Winter Haven, FL; a total of 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.





Visitation will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Services begin at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.