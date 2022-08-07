Joseph “Gary” Spooner, 78

Joseph “Gary” Spooner, devoted and loving husband, father and Papa, was home, surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 when he died at the age of 78 following a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Plant City, Florida on March 23, 1944 to Joseph “Clyde” and Eunice Spooner. He served in the Army National Guard for six years. He worked in finance at Allen & Company, Lakeland, Florida for 47 years prior to retiring in 2014. He was a member of Highland Park Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, two children Kerri Gambrel (Aaron) and Marc Spooner (Noelle), and three grandchildren, Matthew, Hudson and Graham. He is also survived by his sister Lois Traxler (Emmett), nieces and a nephew.

Above all things, he was LOVE. He fiercely loved his family unconditionally with unwavering strength and insurmountable commitment. His smile will forever be etched in our minds, and the joy on his face when family was near would light up a room. He was a man of integrity and committed to do his very best for others when asked for advice, comfort or guidance. When asked what he would like to do before his life was over, he had no great ask but to be with the ones he loved. He will be sorely missed but his love, laughter, and humility will live stronger than death could ever contain.

Please join us at a memorial service to celebrate Gary’s life and his legacy of love and faith on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Highland Park Church at 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road Lakeland, FL 33813. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.