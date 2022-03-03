Jose Antonio Garrastegui, 83, of Lakeland, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday February 21, 2022.

Jose was born on March 8, 1938, to Luis Garrastegui and Justina Alvarez in Santurce, Puerto Rico. He graduated from the University of Puerto Rico and served in the Air National Guard for 8 years.

After receiving Jesus Christ as His Lord and Savior, he felt the calling to go into the ministry full time and continued his postgraduate studies at Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia and Columbia Theological Seminary in Georgia where he received his Master’s in Divinity. He went on to pastor several churches and was a Chaplain for Healthcare Ministries and Operation Blessing where he traveled the world doing medical missions. He was in ministry for 45 years and served the Lord with joy and passion, sharing the love of God and the gospel message with anyone and everyone he met.

Jose and his beloved wife of 53 years, Miriam Garrastegui, were married on March 22, 1969. Together they raised four children and were additionally blessed with seven grandchildren. His children and their families are, Miriam and Edgardo Rivera and their children, Sydney, Abigail and Emily; Myrna Garrastegui and Daryl Steedley; Mariel and Brent Miller and their children, Cassandra, Sebastian and Levi; and Joseph and Shannon Garrastegui and their son Judah. They will forever be impacted by the unconditional love they received from him and by the unwavering example of his faith and trust in the Lord.

He is survived by his sisters, Carmen Eva Rodriguez and Antonia Brown and their families whom he loved dearly.

The Celebration of Life for Jose will be held on Thursday, May 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at Family Worship Center in Lakeland, FL. Please contact Alba Rodriguez by phone or text message for information regarding the service, flowers or donations. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.