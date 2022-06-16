Johnnie Patricia Ford, 66
Johnnie Patricia Ford passed away in Lakeland, Florida, due to complications from the flu. She was 66 years old.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Keith Ford; son, Charlie Ford; daughter, Sonia Simmons; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) Lucas; mother, Lila Marlene French; sister, Martha Damon; brother, Billy Joe Clark; Brother, Richard Allen Penney.
Johnnie was a fun-loving, big-hearted lady who never met a stranger and loved to help people. She was always welcoming, she excelled in hospitality and never failed to offer a big hug and a smile. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother and she always made sure everyone had plenty to eat
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m., at Legacy Christian Church (901 W Beacon Rd. Lakeland FL). Officiated by Wes Sewell and Ken Groff. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.