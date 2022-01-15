John Raymond Horton, Jr., 72, of Lakeland passed away January 13, 2022.

Born in Yokohama, Japan, he was the son of the late John, Sr. and Shizuko Horton.

His survivors include his wife of 33 years, Sharon Warren Horton; children, Susan Horton Secord (Rick), Thomas Dansby, Jeremy Dansby (Kim); one grandchild.

John was a Vietnam veteran of the US Army and of the Baptist faith. He was retired from ButterCrust Bakeries after over 30 years of service. He loved to fish and golf and was almost never without a cup of coffee in his hand.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 20th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be conducted on Friday, January 21st at Florida National Cemetery at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.