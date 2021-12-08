John “Jack” Kenneth Allyn, 79, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on Wednesday December 2, 2021, at the Florida Presbyterian Homes due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. Born July 26, 1942, in Coral Gables Florida he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mabel (Walsh) Allyn.

Jack was a soldier, minister, and a born leader. After graduating from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Commercial Art and ROTC military training, he was commissioned on September 11, 1965, as a Second Lieutenant, Field Artillery Branch in the U.S. Army. In 1971 he left active duty to attend Princeton Theological Seminary, graduating with a Master of Divinity Degree. After being ordained in the Presbyterian Church (USA) he returned to active duty in 1974 as a chaplain. Over the years he was a Battalion, Brigade, and Installation Chaplain, as well as Ethics Instructor for the Signal School at Ft. Gordon, Georgia. He was a veteran of two tours in Vietnam as an artillery soldier and a tour in Operation Desert Shield/Storm where he served as the 2nd COSCOM Chaplain, training 62 Unit Ministry Teams serving 26,000 soldiers in Saudi Arabia. After retiring from the Army in 1992, he went on to be the pastor of Lakeshore Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Florida until 2003, when he and his wife AnnaBelle fulfilled a lifelong dream of living on a sailboat. After four years aboard Sojourner, they retired to Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, Florida to continue relaxing and enjoying their native Florida.

Service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Florida Presbyterian Homes – Chapel (16 Lake Hunter Dr. Lakeland, FL 33803). Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.