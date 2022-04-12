John Ernest Estridge, 83 of Lakeland passed away April 3, 2022.

Born in Cottondale, Florida, he was the son of the late James and Ava Dell Estridge.

His survivors include his wife of 60 years, Frances Elaine Huckabay Estridge; daughter, Jennifer Rockey-Colp (Jim); brother, Von Estridge (Janet); grandchildren, Haley Rockey, Elijah Rockey.

John was a ten year veteran of the National Guard and was retired from Publix Supermarkets after 41 years, finishing his career as a truck driver. He was also a 50 gallon blood donor, something he was very proud of.

He enjoyed watching the Andy Griffith Show and was a NASCAR fan. He loved taking care of his wife.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, Trinity Life Church of God, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. His final interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.