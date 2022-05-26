Joanne Elizabeth Wilkinson, 71

Joanne Wilkinson, 71, passed away on May 18th, 2022, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Her loving heart and kindness cast a beacon of light for all who knew her.

She was born to Virginia Waller and Devere Savage on April 7, 1951, in Mason City, Iowa. She moved to Miami, Florida at the age of 11 and graduated from Killian Sr. High School.

Joanne is survived by her loving husband, Hans, and her 4 children: Paula, Angela, Nathan, and Krystal. She also leaves behind two siblings: Mark Meader and Jeanette Duncan.

Joanne was an incredible mother and grandmother. She was a talented pianist and enjoyed sewing, ceramics, dancing, and drinking coffee on her back patio. Most of all, she enjoyed doting on her family and being in their company. Her love and her light will be sorely missed during holidays, birthdays, and every-days.

A service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel at 328 S. Ingraham Ave in Lakeland, FL on May 28th, 2022. The visitation will begin at 11 a.m., the service will begin at noon. For those who cannot attend the entire service will be livestreamed and recorded, the link will be posted to this page a half hour prior to the beginning of the service and will remain available for future viewing and for download.





Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.