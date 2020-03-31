Jeffery Jay Pierce, 52

With the deepest sorrow, we announce that Jeffery Jay Pierce, age 52, our most beloved husband, father, son, brother, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Friday, March 27, 2020. Jeff was born August 11, 1967, in Plant City, FL to Richard and Mary Alice Pierce.

Jeff was a life-long resident of Lakeland. He graduated from Lake Gibson High School, worked at Publix as a warehouse supervisor for thirty-six years and attended church at Victory at Lakeside Village. Jeff lived an active lifestyle and loved helping others. Cars, mountain-bikes and golf were some of his favorite pastimes. He had an ability to fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a role model to many and lived a life devoted to God, his family and others.

Jeff is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of thirty-one years Glenda Whitaker Pierce, his daughter Shelby (Jake) Marzola, Honolulu, Hawaii, his son Logan Pierce, Orlando, his parents Richard and Mary Alice Pierce, Lakeland and his four siblings Michelle Shepard, Winter Haven, Debbie (Randy) Brown, Lakeland, Brenda (Brian) Palmer, Lakeland, Eric (Sundi) Pierce, Lakeland, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, services will be held at a later time. Information will be published on Facebook when details are available.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Dream Center of Lakeland. The link can be found here: https://www.dreamcenterlakeland.org/give. Please include a note with “Jeff Pierce Memorial Fund” so we can thank those who donate.





Arrangements handled by Heath Funeral Chapel.

