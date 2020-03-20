APOPKA – Jason Ashley Fouts, 49, died of natural causes on March 10, 2020. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on March 8, 1971 to Patty and George Fouts, and attended Dixieland Elementary and Southwest Junior High. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1989.

Jason was a Navy veteran. He was a lover of animals, golf, art, and music, but mostly loved his family. He was particularly proud of his daughter, Lexi.

He was predeceased by his father, George Fouts, Jr., as well as his grandmothers, Gloria Garcia Fouts and Bertha Harris Opland.



He is survived by his daughter, Alexis Fouts, Lakeland, mother, Patty Fouts (Riley Short), Lakeland, grandfather, George Fouts, Sr., sisters, Julie (Bob) Willner, Atlanta, and Jillian Fouts, Los Angeles, aunt, Beverly (Neil) Gaffney, uncle, Rudy (Billie Kay) Kunze, Lakeland, and nieces, Harper and Georgie Willner, Atlanta.

Plans for a celebration of life service will be postponed until a time when it is safe for family and friends to come together.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.





Arrangements handled by Heath Funeral Chapel.

