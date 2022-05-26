Janice Tyler Ramos, 68, died surrounded by family on May 17, 2022.

She lived a remarkable life in service to others, fiercely loving and caring for all in need because, simply, “Why wouldn’t I?” She met her husband of 38 years, David, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where they both volunteered as youth religious education leaders. Jan’s deep faith, sense of humor, and unfailing grace were omnipresent in the chaos and love of raising their two biological, six adopted, and (during 20 years as foster parents) dozens more children.

Born and raised in Lakeland, Florida, and a 1972 Kathleen High School graduate, Mom worked in respiratory therapy before becoming an insurance agent and, with her brother, founding Tyler Insurance Agency. Quick to forgive, generally soft spoken, and always taking the high road, she also used her keen intellect to fight for those unable to do so themselves. She took in children, and occasionally adults, with extensive medical needs and defended their rights, even challenging the Polk County School Board and winning the right for children on ventilators to be educated in classrooms. She had a tireless work ethic and always put others first, including caring for others during her own battles with cancer. Mom was our rock and often described as an angel on earth (and we heartily agreed). Her memorable laugh, quick smile, warm hugs, boundless love and wisdom, and true servant’s heart will be so deeply missed.

She is survived by husband David Ramos; children Joseph (Caitlin) Ramos, Amanda (R. Jeff) Ford, Alicia King (fiancé Corey Topa), Aaron Saunders, Shona Ramos, and Lilliana Ramos; older siblings Daniel (Judy) Tyler and Barbara “June” Munson; father-in-law Gilbert Ramos; and numerous others. She was preceded in death by her parents William “Bill” and Julia Tyler, sons Christopher and Alex Ramos, and mother-in-law Roberta Ramos.

Visitation with family begins at 10 a.m. and the celebration of life mass is set at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.