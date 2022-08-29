Janice English, 63, of Lakeland, died on August 22, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1959, and lived her entire life in Lakeland, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Jay.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristen; sisters, Verna Clark, Fran (Bob) Fiorentino, Robbie Johnston (Dave Brimm), Maggie (Doug) Salyers; brother, Chris Clark; sisters-in-law, Cathy Lamb and Rachel (Tony) Gilbert; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members, as well as her beloved grand animals.

Janice was a lifelong banker, having worked for Peoples Bank of Lakeland, as well as MidFlorida Federal Credit Union. She was a member of the ChatterBox Ladies Bowling League. She was an avid traveler, loved to quilt and had recently taken up gardening where she had a gift for growing succulents. Janice was a kind, warm, loving person who will be missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.