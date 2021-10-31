James Thomas McCready, 82, passed away in Lakeland on October 29, 2021.

James was the son of Burns and Ruby McCready. He served four years in the United States Air Force and was later employed with the Federal Aviation Administration (F.A.A.- Jax Center) in Hilliard, Florida for 26 years until his retirement.

James is survived by his loving wife, Barbara J. McCready; daughter, Tanya Sutton (Keith Sutton); and his two grandchildren, Connor Sutton (Ashley), and Maclaine Sutton. James was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jon Eric McCready, and his sister Barbara Adams.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel on November 6, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. with Words of Remembrance by family and friends at 2:00pm. James will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.