James “Shine” R. Johnson, 84

James R. Johnson, known to many as “Shine”, 84, of Lakeland, passed away on Monday February 28, 2022.

Jim was born January 20, 1938 in Samson, AL to Roy R. and Ruth Johnson King. He graduated from Samson High School and served in the U.S. Army based in Fort Gordon, GA. He earned his bachelor’s degree from USF and went on to work for the State of Florida Department of Revenue for more than 50 years.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 41 years, Betty Sue (Boyd) Johnson, brother, Doug Johnson, sisters Geraldine Fleming, Judy Hart and Betty Nolan. Jim is survived by sons, Jay (Connie) Johnson, Keith (JoAnn) Johnson, sister Janice (Herman) Williamson, brothers, Bobby (Maryanne) King, Donnie (Wallie) King and sister-in-law Sue Johnson. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Kyle (Summer) Johnson, Casey Johnson and Nick Johnson and two great-grand children Elijah and Kaelyn Johnson.

Visitation held at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Rd., Lakeland, on Friday, March 4th, 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Service immediately following. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.