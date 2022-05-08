James “Jim” Hunter, 77

Jim Hunter went to be with his heavenly father on April 29th, 2022. He passed due to postoperative complications after a colon procedure.

James Robert Hunter was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 6th, 1950. He moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1955 and remained there through his high school years. He graduated from Nova High in 1969 and attended college at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky. Jimmy enjoyed all things water and had one hell of a pool game. His career brought him to Plant City, Florida where he retired as a Produce Broker with Patterson Companies after 36 years.

He is survived by three children James Alden Hunter, Sally Lorayne Hunter, and John Hoover Hunter, one grandchild Aspen Lorayne Hunter, and his sister Kathy Wine and husband Brad.

Proceeded by his wife Lorayne Corcoran Hunter and his brother Dan William Hunter.

There will be a celebration of life held at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland at 2:00p.m. on Friday, April 13th, 2022.





The family asks that tropical flowers to be sent to Heath Funeral Chapel for the memorial and those attending to wear colorful comfortable attire.