Graduation season has arrived in Polk County.

Local public high schools will be taking over the Jenkins Arena at the RP Funding Center and other venues for five days to honor about 5,800 students who are graduating this year.

Students with special needs from the Doris Sanders, Jean O’Dell and Karen Siegel Learning Centers kicked off this year’s celebrations on Saturday morning at the Lake Region High School auditorium.

The pace picks up on Friday as Lakeland High School’s class of 2023 receives their diplomas and moves their tassels from right to left in a ceremony starting at noon at the RP Funding Center. Seniors from its sister school, Harrison School for the Arts, will cross the stage next at 3 p.m. followed by Lake Gibson Senior High students at 7 p.m.

In all, there will be 23 graduation ceremonies for Polk County Public Schools, 14 of them at the RP Funding Center.

Tickets are required for family and friends attending the ceremonies at the RP Funding Center, but seating is not assigned. Instead, seating will be general admission and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Knowing the importance of this event and that some family members may not be able to attend in person, the ceremonies taking place in the RP Funding Center Jenkins Arena will be livestreamed on the PCPS YouTube channel.

PCPS asks that “all guests are respectful during the entire ceremony, specifically during presentation of diplomas to ensure all graduates receive their moment of recognition.” In addition, officials remind both graduates and guests that “graduation is a formal ceremony. Any inappropriate action observed during the ceremony may result in immediate removal from the venue.”

Each school has been assigned a specific parking lot in order to keep the schedule running on time, allowing for all guests to enter and exit the building in an efficient manner. See the PCPS website for information on parking lots assigned to your school.

Guests planning on sitting together should arrange to meet outside of the venue and enter together. Seat saving is not permitted. People will not be allowed to exit and then re-enter the building. The graduation schedule is as follows:

School Day Date Time Location To be livestreamed? Doris Sanders, Jean O’Dell, Karen Siegel Saturday May 13 10 a.m. Lake Region High Auditorium Yes (Link) Lakeland Senior High Friday May 19 Noon RP Funding Center Yes (LSH Link) Harrison School for the Arts Friday May 19 3 p.m. RP Funding Center Yes (HSA Link) Frostproof Middle-Senior Friday May 19 6 p.m. Faris Brannen Stadium, Frostproof No Lake Gibson Senior High Friday May 19 7 p.m. RP Funding Center Yes (LGSH Link) Roosevelt Academy Friday May 19 7 p.m. Roosevelt Academy Gymnasium No Fort Meade Middle-Senior Saturday May 20 8 a.m. Emory C. Lamb Stadium No Auburndale Senior High Saturday May 20 9 a.m. Bruce Canova Stadium No Haines City Senior High/IB Saturday May 20 9 a.m. RP Funding Center Yes (HCSH Link) Davenport High Saturday May 20 1 p.m. RP Funding Center Yes (DHS Link) Ridge Community High Saturday May 20 5 p.m. RP Funding Center Yes (RCHS Link) Kathleen Senior High Monday May 22 Noon RP Funding Center Yes (KSH Link) Mulberry Senior High Monday May 22 3 p.m. RP Funding Center Yes (MSH Link) George W. Jenkins Senior High Monday May 22 7 p.m. RP Funding Center Yes (GJSH Link) Tenoroc High Tuesday May 23 Noon RP Funding Center Yes (THS Link) Lake Region High Tuesday May 23 3 p.m. RP Funding Center Yes (LRHS Link) Gause Academy of Leadership Tuesday May 23 5 p.m. Bartow Elementary Academy Auditorium No Winter Haven Senior High Tuesday May 23 7 p.m. RP Funding Center Yes (WHSH Link) Ridge & Traviss Technical Colleges

(East Area and West Area Adult Schools) Wednesday May 24 Noon RP Funding Center Yes (Link) Polk Virtual & Polk Grad Academy Wednesday May 24 2 p.m. Florida Southern College Branscomb Auditorium No Bartow/IB/Summerlin Wednesday May 24 5 p.m. RP Funding Center Yes (Link) Fresh Start – Bartow/ Lakeland Wednesday May 24 6 p.m. Harrison School for the Arts Auditorium No Fresh Start – Winter Haven Wednesday May 24 6 p.m. Davenport High School Auditorium No