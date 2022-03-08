Helen D. Cannon, 83

Mrs. Helen D. Cannon, age 83, passed into the peace of Heaven on Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was born April 16, 1938, to George and Louise Dwelle in Jacksonville, Florida. She was raised in Jacksonville, FL, and graduated from Lee High School and attended Florida State University where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.

Mrs. Cannon was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 60 years, John T. Cannon III. She is survived by three daughters: Kimberly (Dale) Smitherman of Greensboro, NC, Allison White of Naples, FL, and Susan (Dale) Dreyer of Lakeland. She leaves six grandchildren: Chris (Mary-Kate) Smitherman, Susan Smitherman (John) Fields, Joshua White, John White, Coryell Dreyer, Whitney Dreyer and 2 great-grandchildren: Charles and Peter Smitherman.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lakeland where she served over the years as a member of the Altar Guild and a member of United Methodist Women. She was also involved in the community in organizations such as P.E.O., Antique Club, NGA, and Junior League of Greater Lakeland.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers she had during her illness. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Heath Funeral Chapel. A private family service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.