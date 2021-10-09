Hazel “Lynn” Edwards, 77

Hazel “Lynn” Edwards was born in 1944, and passed away in Lakeland on October 7th, 2021.

Lynn was a graduate of Kathleen High School, and worked for Food Machine Corporation as an intern in secretarial before going on to work for Barnett Bank and First Federal of Florida. She later was the head executive secretary at Maas Brothers, before co owning Gemrocks Rock Shop & Lapidary Supplies with her late husband Ralph. She spent 10 years in Human Resources at Publix.

Lynn was an avid belly dancer, and performed for 30 years at various events around Central Florida.

She is the daughter of the late Melvin Wesley & Vernell Dow. She is survived by her son, John B. Walker.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.