Gerald S. Rabin, 89, a lifelong resident of Lakeland, passed away on March 30, 2020.

Rabin was born to Russell and Nettie Rabin in New York City, New York, on September 29, 1930. He passed away on March 30, 2020. He attended Dixieland Grammar School and Lakeland High School. He was a brother in the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity at the University of Florida where he graduated in 1952.

He managed Rabin Groves before becoming a Real Estate Broker and Appraiser, running his own business for over 30 years. He was a member of Temple Emanuel and served as President of the Congregation. He was given one of the Congregation’s highest honors when he was elected as an honorary lifetime member of the Board of Trustees. His parents were one of the charter members of the Temple. He was awarded Man of the Year 1994-1995, and 2010-2011 for his leadership and dedicated service. He was an avid sportsman enjoying golf, handball, and tennis, but especially loved his UF Gators and New York Yankees.

Rabin is survived by his wife of 67 years (Joan) and two children, Gary Rabin, Larry Rabin (Kimmie); four nieces and nephews, Janet Rabin, Bennett Rabin (Randi), Marcia Damsel (Bryan), Ed Rabin (Tom); one great-niece (Jaci Rabin); one grandchild Jennifer Jonah (George); one step-grandchild R.J. Toye; two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Amelia Jonah.

Due to the pandemic, the family requests to have a private funeral service for family members only. There will be a memorial service to remember Rabin planned at a future date.





