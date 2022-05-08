George Everett Brewster Sr, 94

George Everett Brewster Sr. was born to Rachel Brewster in Englewood, N.J. on September 12, 1927.

Graduated Dwight Morrow High School, Class of 1945 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He continued to serve as Sergeant during the Korean War.

He leaves behind his wife, Marjorie Alice, having celebrated 70 years of marriage to his sweetheart and loving wife. George was the father of three children: daughters; Marjorie R. Mullen, Laura B. Fikus, and son, George Everett Brewster Jr. and their spouses, Steven Mullen, John Fikus and Denise Brewster. Nine grandchildren, Steven & Marcie Mullen, Tim Heidt & Elise Heidt, Robert & Kayla Mullen, Lori & Nick Lauersen, Jake Heidt, George E. & Andrea Brewster, Rachel & Ben Erne, David & Erin Brewster, Jennifer & Micheal Scillieri. Great Grandfather (Pop-Pop) to 21 Great Grandchildren, Steven & Thomas Mullen, Loki & Ruka SniderHeidt, Rhys & Sylvie Pike, Mia, Lily, Chloe & Eva Mullen, Samantha & John Lauersen, Brooke & Olivia Brewster, Marcus & Sabrina Erne, Audrey, Patrick, Ian & William Brewster, and Claire Scillieri.

George was an Experimental Machinist before retiring to create crafts with his wife Marge. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland and a Mason.

All are welcome to a memorial service which will be held at the Florida Presbyterian Home Chapel on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2 p.m., followed by light refreshments. A family service and Interment will be held in New Jersey at a later date. George lived his life as a loving husband, inspirational father, generous friend, and faithful servant of God. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.