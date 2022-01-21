Gary Lee Snook, 87

Gary Lee Snook passed away on January 17, 2022 at the age of 87.

Gary was born June 19,1934 in Sturgis, Michigan, to parents Curt & Mable (Ramage) Snook. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Berkeley (Snook) Noble; brothers Donald (Betty) Snook and Bruce (Luba) Snook; and a brother, Arnold, who died in infancy.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gwen (Thomas) Snook and children from a previous marriage, Tanya (Chris) Barnes, and Curt (Christie) Snook. Survivors also include four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Brothers and sisters in law, Ginny (Mick) Cochran, Jasper (Donna) Thomas and Andy (Jo) Thomas also mourn his passing.

After his retirement, Gary and Gwen enjoyed 28 years at Cypress Lakes where Gary’s life-long passion for golf gave him many days of enjoyment and frustration, but a bad day at golf always beat any other activity he could think of! His family and friends will remember him for his sense of humor, his giving spirit and the lasting gift of love shared and memories made.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21st from 10 to 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Lakeland. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.