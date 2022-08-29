Gary J. Hawkins, 76

Gary J. Hawkins went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022. He was 76

He was born in Arab, AL to J.C. and Bertha Hawkins. Gary lived in Lakeland, FL most of his life. After graduation from Kathleen Senior High School, Gary served in the U.S. Army, with a rank of SP5/MP – Fort Hood, TX from 1967 – 1969.

Gary retired from Farmland Industries in 2002 after 33 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and worked as a a fish guide for Mosaic. In 2021 Gary celebrated 45 years membership in the Lakeland Bassmaster’s Club. He was unanimously voted into the LBM Hall of Fame at the 2021 LBM Annual Banquet. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Delores; sister, Patricia Hawkins.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 3rd from 10 to 11 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.