Frances Marion Eldridge, 85, passed away March 31, 2020. She was born in Asbury Park, NJ. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Eldridge. Survivors include her daughters, Teresa Jones and Donna Bolduc; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, April 3, at 11:00 A.M.

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes