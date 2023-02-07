An overnight fire damaged Texas Cattle Company, a popular restaurant at 735 E. Main St. on the east shore of Lake Mirror.
Lakeland Fire Chief Doug Riley said the fire, which started around 1:30 a.m. “did a significant amount of damage to the outside of the building and it got up into the roof a little bit.” Investigators are still trying to determine the case, he said. No injuries were reported.
It is unknown when the restaurant will reopen, with News Channel 8 reporting that fire officials said is it “not going to be open anytime soon.”
The restaurant, situated next door to Fire Department’s downtown station, has been open 50 years.
