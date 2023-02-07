The rear of Texas Cattle Company suffered fire damage | Lakeland Fire Department

An overnight fire damaged Texas Cattle Company, a popular restaurant at 735 E. Main St. on the east shore of Lake Mirror.

Lakeland Fire Chief Doug Riley said the fire, which started around 1:30 a.m. “did a significant amount of damage to the outside of the building and it got up into the roof a little bit.” Investigators are still trying to determine the case, he said. No injuries were reported.

It is unknown when the restaurant will reopen, with News Channel 8 reporting that fire officials said  is it “not going to be open anytime soon.”

The restaurant, situated next door to Fire Department’s downtown station, has been open 50 years.

SEND FEEDBACK, corrections or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Kimberly C. Moore

kimberly@lkldnow.com

Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.) Cancel reply