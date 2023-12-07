On Wednesday evening, Jason Crabtree remembered his 15-year-old son, Jaxon, as someone who “deserved a full life.”

Jaxon was hit and killed by a bus Tuesday morning as he tried to cross West Pipkin Road at Medulla Road, an intersection city and county officials know has seen accident rates increase dramatically in recent years as construction continues on Pipkin Road and subdivisions pop up in what were once cow pastures.

“He was a brightness that was rare,” Crabtree said. “His kindness shined like very few.”

His father said Jaxon wanted to become a pilot and enlist in the United States Coast Guard, describing a young man who was good and humble — not wanting to draw attention to himself.

“You just had to know Jax and just know that he would be embarrassed for me to say too much,” Crabtree said. “He was that type of soul. So just know that he was the light of my life and a lot of other people’s, and that’s pretty high praise in my opionion.”

Jaxon Crabtree, 15. Jaxon Crabtree in 2022. Jaxon Crabtree in 2022. Jaxon Crabtree in 2022. Jaxon Crabtree in 2022. Jaxon Crabtree, 15. Photos courtesy of Dawn Friesenborg

Crabtree is hoping a traffic signal will be installed at that intersection as soon as possible.

“I’m not going to try to make sense of it right now, but I definitely want to make sure that his love and kindness and brightness is remembered,” Crabtree said. “And if the awareness from this can save another life, to keep another family from not going through something tragic like this, then it’s not as senseless.”

Neighbors near that intersection have told News Channel 8 that they have approached the city about installing a traffic signal.

“The neighborhood itself has approached city council about a light because there’s been really devastating accidents at that intersection,” Polk County resident Amanda Veth told News Channel 8.

On Wednesday, city spokesman Kevin Cook provided the number of accidents between 2018 and 2022:

2019 – 0

2020 – 3

2021 – 6

2022 – 12

Cook said the Lakeland Police Department would have the statistics for 2023. On Wednesday evening, officials were working to provide those numbers. Some in the area say it could be as many as two accidents a month.

A tragic accident

Lakeland Police spokeswoman Stephanie Kerr said Jaxon Crabtree was riding his bicycle and trying to cross West Pipkin Road at the Medulla Road intersection at 6:58 a.m., just before sunrise.

Kerr said based on the evidence at the scene, the school bus was traveling west on West Pipkin Road, approaching the Medulla Road intersection, when, at the same time, Jaxon attempted to make a left turn northbound onto Medulla Road from Pipkin’s eastbound left turn lane. Jaxon crossed into the path of the school bus and was struck.

Crabtree spoke about the 71-year-old bus driver, who LkldNow is not naming because she has not been charged in the accident.

“I want to make sure that we’re keeping the bus driver in our prayers, as well, and I can guarantee you, if Jaxon were here right now, he would put his hand on your shoulder, madam and say don’t be sad, you know, don’t …” Crabtree became emotional as he spoke. “That’s how good he was.”

There is a major construction project underway for several miles along Pipkin Road. It ends at the Medulla Road intersection. That intersection has a series of orange and white construction barrels and barricades, along with white poles, funneling westbound Pipkin Road traffic into one lane just before Medulla Road.

Developer: Traffic signal delayed, but coming

The developers of the Riverstone neighborhood, on the south side of the Medulla and Pipkin Road intersections, agreed in March 2018 to install a traffic signal at that intersection when it was warranted. But that has not been done yet.

The agreement reads: “The developer shall be responsible for the signalization of this intersection when a subdivision phase causes warrant to be met.” An entrance to Riverstone and extension of Medulla Road south of Pipkin Road have been completed.

Former Florida House and Senate member J.D. Alexander signed the document as manager of Atlantic Property Company, the developer of Riverstone. Alexander said Tuesday afternoon that supply chain issues have held up delivery of the stoplight.

“It is certainly horrible for the young man and anyone else involved … No one wants to see anyone hurt, particularly involving a bus driver and a child on a bicycle,” Alexander said. “We have had the equipment, the signalization equipment, ordered for year and a half. We expect delivery in February and it will be installed March, April of this coming year.”

Alexander said their agreement with the city does not require them to install the signal until all the lots are built out. He added that deadline was reached recently. He declined to provide documents pertaining to the traffic signal purchases. A county official did not respond to a request for any permits pulled for the signal work.

Jay Jarvis, director of Polk County’s Roads and Drainage Department, said a turn signal at that intersection was not part of their road-widening project because of the agreement the developer has with the city of Lakeland.

Community raises funds

As the sun sank on the first full day without Jaxon, Crabtree smiled at the thought of Jaxon playing golf in their backyard and his son’s champion-level skills on the video game Fortnite. He said he played against him and also watched him play online with others.

Many young people who played against or with Jaxon remembered him on a GoFundMe site Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Jaxon was a dear friend of mine who never failed to put a smile on my face,” wrote Carter Catalano. “He was godly in Fortnite and always destroyed me. My family has sent a $100 donation … You and your family are within our prayers as you go through this rough time.”

By Wednesday evening, people had donated $16,775.

Crabtree thanked everyone who has offered comfort and support to him and Jaxon’s mother, Dawn Friensenborg. He also thanked Lakeland Police officials and the medical personnel at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

“Lakeland PD spoke yesterday to us and they were very kind and very resourceful and very supportive,” Crabtree said. “The folks at LRMC took the worst, the worst day of quite a few people’s lives, and made it as bearable as possible with their kindness and professionalism. And so I want to be sure to thank them for that. I want to thank everyone that’s offered their prayer, support in whatever ways possible.”

Crabtree asked that those in charge to remember and honor his son and make any necessary changes on roadways to keep everyone safe.

“In general, and at intersections like that in the future — and how do they even get that way to begin with?” Crabtree asked. “If the area is going to grow up this fast, let’s make sure we get the logistics right on how much traffic we can handle in certain places. And I’m not looking to place blame anywhere or do anything. It was an accident to the best of my knowledge at this point and accidents happen. That’s life, we’re human. We’re strong, but so fragile.”

A friend put her arm around Crabtree as he spoke.

“Life is precious. So hug your kids hug your loved ones because you never think you’re gonna be on this side and then it happens,” he said.