Erick Bloomfield, 45, passed away at home in Auburndale on November 8, 2021. Erick was born in Lakeland on May 20, 1976 to parents Larry and Robin, and resided in Polk County his whole life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Erick was a dedicated Little League baseball coach and loved by many.

Erick is survived by his wife Kayla and children Bryce Allen, Tate Bloomfield, Eli Bloomfield, and Kane Boss. He also leaves behind parents Larry Bloomfield Sr. (Janice) and Robin Boss (Darran);Brother Larry Bloomfield Jr.(Michaele); Sisters Tonia (Joseph) and Emily Boss; Grandfather Leornard Bloomfield; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19th from 1 to 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m., at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.