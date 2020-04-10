Ms. Embreigh Marian Trulson of Lakeland passed into Heavenly Eternity on April 6, 2020.

Born on April 3, 2020 to parents Aaron Trulson & Leslie Trulson (Heiss), Embreigh is survived by brothers Jacob, Joshua, sister Olivia, grandparents Tom & Pene Trulson and Marty & Nancy Heiss. Even though her time on earth was short, she greatly impacted us and was deeply loved by her family. We will greatly miss her and are comforted knowing she is in the arms of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

A private funeral service with her closest family will be held in Lakeland.

