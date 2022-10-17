Elizabeth “Bettie” English, 97
Elizabeth “Bettie” English, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2022.
Bettie, born on August 23, 1925 to Cecil and Blanche Gay, was a life-long resident of Lakeland, FL, and was a charter member of Victory Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren English; brothers, Gordon Gay and Marvin Gay. She is survived by her children, Douglas English and Darryl English; sisters, Marian Brown and Iris Grimsley; brother, Phil (Linda) Gay of Marysville, Washington; grandchildren, Christine Dodd and Shauna English; great-grandchildren, Mariah Dodd and Jacob Dodd.
Visitation will be in the Light of Lights Chapel at Victory Church on Wednesday, October 12th at 10 a.m. Followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.