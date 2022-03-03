Eileen Coll Mascia, 85

Eileen Coll Mascia, age 85, of Lakeland, FL passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2022 in her home.

Eileen was born on 8/4/1936 in Pittsburgh, PA. In the beginning of her career, she worked at Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. This is where she worked side-by-side with her future Mother-in-Law, Anne Mascia. She retired from Bell Telephone to become a full-time homemaker and raise her children.

Eileen’s favorite interests included doing all things Disney, studying Genealogy, traveling, visiting relatives in Ireland, and attending U2 concerts.

Eileen is preceded in death by her husband Michael of 57 years. Michael passed away 2-20-2014. Also, preceded in death by her Mother Mary Coll and Father Robert Coll, Brother Robert Coll. She is survived by her Sister Maureen Kundrat, her Brothers Brian Coll and Dennis Coll. She is survived by her three daughters Lori Mascia, Carol Mascia, and Michele Vail (David). She had two grandsons Jonathan “Jack” and Nicholas. She will be dearly missed by her many relatives and friends.

