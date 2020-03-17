Eberto Pineiro, 79, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born in Sucre, Bolivia on May 15, 1940 to the late Eberto Pineiro and Esther Alvarez.

Mr. Pineiro was a retired neurologist. He was a board certified sleep neurologist at Watson Clinic for 41 years.

He is survived by his two sons, Eberto “Bobby” Pineiro (Kinsey) of NY, Diego Pineiro of Miami; his daughter, Esteca Pineiro of Los Angeles; his three siblings, Ana Maria Pineiro Alvarez of Lakeland, Jaime Pineiro (Begoña) of Miami, Mario Piniero of Bolivia; four grandchildren and many other family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland, FL 33813 or online at www.rcclakeland.org





Condolences may be sent to the family at heathfuneralchapel.com

Heath Funeral Chapel is charge of arrangements.