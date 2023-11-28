Early walk-in voting began Monday morning for the Lakeland City Commission run-off election.

The runoff will determine who represents the northwest district for the next four years: businessman Guy LaLonde Jr. or interim Commissioner Samuel Simmons.



Registered voters who live within Lakeland’s city limits may cast their ballots at the Polk County Government Operations Center, 930 E. Parker St., any day this week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Early walk-in voting ends Friday.

On Election Day — Tuesday, Dec. 5 — voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the same 27 polling places used for Lakeland’s Nov. 7 municipal election.

The runoff election is necessary because no candidate in the original three-way race garnered more than 50% of the vote. Final results from the Supervisor of Elections show LaLonde had captured 47.99% of the vote, Simmons earned 30.88% and Lolita Berrien garnered 21.13%.

In the three weeks since they learned there would be a runoff, both Simmons and LaLonde have been making the case to voters for why they should be elected.

LaLonde has been particularly active, with almost daily posts on social media showing him participating in community clean-ups, Veterans Day events, Thanksgiving food distributions, a middle school teach-in, a community health clinic and even ringing a bell for the Salvation Army.

Simmons has been less aggressive, but said his activities have included “sign waving, interviews and appearances at various venues.” There are some photos on his campaign website and he said his daughter would likely add more Tuesday.

The outcome of the runoff may hinge on which candidate sways Berrien’s supporters. Berrien said Monday she has not yet decided who to endorse. “Hopefully I will make a decision no later than Friday,” she said in a text message to LkldNow.

To learn more about Simmons and LaLonde and their positions on five key issues, visit LkldNow’s Election Guide.