Earle L. Everton, 89, of Lakeland, died on May 12, 2022. He was born on October 14, 1932, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Earle was an electrical engineer and worked for the city of Lakeland in the Department of Electric and Water Utilities for many years. He was a member of Resurrection Catholic church in Lakeland.

Earle was preceded in death by his wife Grace Everton.

He is survived by one brother, Robert Everton, 2 sisters in law Annette and Lucy, brother-in-law Joseph Hess, several nieces and nephews, and a very special caregiver Judith Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and services starting at 12 p.m. in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.