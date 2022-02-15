Dwight Eugene Skeans, 75

Reverend Dwight Skeans, affectionately known as “The Dwight Skeans” to many, moved to his new home in Heaven, on February 13, 2022.

August 13, 1946, God sent the world a wonderful gift when he sent Dwight to his mother, Flora Skeans and father, Pearl Marcum, both of Coalton, Ohio. Flora married Wilbert Goodrich when Dwight was six years old and Wilbert raised Dwight as his own.

He was Pastor of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church of Lakeland, FL for 38 years. He formerly Pastored Espyville Free Will Baptist Church of Marion, Ohio for 14 years. He served in the ministry for 53 years. His wife and family were blessed to serve alongside him in his ministry and enjoyed singing together as The Skeans Family.

Words cannot describe Dwight’s love for God, his family, and his congregation. He loved good old fashioned preaching and music, especially Southern Gospel.

He also enjoyed sports – Basketball, Baseball and Football among his favorites. Dwight played basketball in high school and moved on to coaching high school teams (Pathway, Sonrise and Victory Christian) in the sport with his sons, which produced four district championships. He especially enjoyed watching “his” teams, The Ohio State Buckeys, both in basketball and football, the Boston Celtics, the Cinncinatti Bengals and Reds.





Dwight was very Patriotic. He answered the call to serve his country when called upon in 1965 at the young age of 19. He served in the Army Airmobile 1st Cav Division as a Medic during the Viet Nam war, where he made many life-long friendships.

On July 4th, 1965, in Coalton, Ohio, at a little shop called Lena’s, Dwight met the love of his life, Carol Jean Garrett. They quickly knew they were meant to be together and married October 1, 1965. They were apart during his service in the Army. Once he was home after his tour in Viet Nam, the couple was inseparable. Where you saw one, you saw the other.

Their union was blessed with four children: Shellie, Stacie, Scott, and Shannon. There were never more blessed children. The family grew in number when 9 grandchildren, their spouses, and 16 great-grand children were added.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Carol (Garrett) Skeans of Lakeland, FL; Daughters- Shellie (Fred) Somerlot, Stacie (Terry) Jones; Sons- Scott (Sherre) Skeans, Shannon (Dana) Skeans; Nine grandchildren: Cory (Tiffany) Somerlot, Contessa (Ronald) Hensley, Vanessa (Matthew) Weiss, Mary (Jeff) Blitch, Jessica (Zach) Rimes, Cayla (Nolan) Connell, Michael (Ashlee) Morgan, Christian Skeans, and Nathan Skeans – All of Lakeland, FL. Siblings: Christine Bronson, Connie Kisor both of Lakeland, FL. Linda (Bus) Sickles of Wellston, OH. Brother-in-laws Charles Garrett, Kenneth Lanier both of Lakeland, FL. Marty (Linda) Garrett of Lake Alfred, FL. Jerry Smith of Marion, Ohio. Sister-in-laws, Mary (Larry) James of Cable, Ohio and Jackalene Lewis of Gallipolis, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews and fur baby, Bella Skeans.

Dwight was preceded in death by his mother, Flora Skeans Goodrich; Father, Pearl Marcum; Step-father, Wilbert Goodrich; Sisters: Janet Sickles and Debbie Betts. Brothers-in-law: John Kisor, James Garrett, Jimmy Lewis. Sisters-in-law: Juanita Garrett, Betty Garrett, Minnie Lanier, Patricia Smith. Fur Baby, Ginger Skeans.

Dwight left his legacy through his family, his congregation, his compassion and service to people, anointed preaching and singing, and his devoted and faithful service to God. He was often called the Pastor to Pastors. It was his desire that when he was gone his flock would know that they had a Shepherd that loved and cared for them.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me on that day: and not to me only but unto all them that love his appearing.”

“Well done thy good and faithful servant. Enter into the joys of the Lord.”

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, February 18th at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church (2905 Iowa Road Lakeland, Florida 33803), followed immediately by a Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.