Dwight Earle Henry, 73

Dwight Earle Henry, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Toledo and Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away at Lakeland Regional Hospital under Cornerstone Hospice Care, with his loving family at his side on March 12, 2022.

He was the only child of Dwight and Mabel Hendren Henry, born on November 04, 1948, in Newark, Ohio. Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Pat Henry, of Lakeland; his daughter Melissa Wendt and grandchildren Ollie and Annie Wendt of Columbus, Ohio; many loving in-laws and friends; and his little canine girl, Sadie.

Dwight graduated from Start High School in 1966 and attended the University of Toledo. He spent the majority of his professional years in food sales, representing companies such as Coke, Purina, M&M Mars, and Mother’s Cookies. Always quick with a joke, he enjoyed investing, history, his friends and family, his (and other) dogs, traveling throughout the United States, cheeseburgers, and sweet snacks. The family wishes to thank the hospital staff of the Palliative Care unit for their comforting care and warm hearts during his hospital stays, especially RN Cindy and Hospice clinician Brandi Williams RN.

There will be a celebration of life event at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.