Dr. William J. Roth, a dermatologist at Watson Clinic for 28 years, has been selected as the clinic’s new managing partner by the clinic Board of Directors.

Roth will continue to practice dermatology at the clinic’s Bella Vista and Highlands locations, according to a Watson Clinic news release.

Dr. William J. Roth Education

* State University of New York at Stony Brook, Stony Brook, NY, Ph.D. and M.D.

* State University of New York at Stony Brook, Stony Brook, NY, Residency, Dermatology; Chief Resident

* Cornell Medical Center, New York Hospital, New York, NY, Internship, Internal Medicine

In his new role, Roth will oversee the management and business strategy of the clinic, which has more than 1,800 employees, 300 physicians and providers and 19 locations. Roth will also assist with creating and implementing initiatives related to patient care, and serve as the spokesman for the clinic.

“I’m honored to be chosen for this esteemed leadership position,” Roth said in a released statement. “For more than eight decades, Watson Clinic has been a trusted mainstay in our community. I look forward to collaborating with the entire Watson Clinic team – from the Board of Directors and administrators to our physicians and support staff – to ensure that our legacy thrives for many years to come.”

Roth grew up in New York City and earned his medical degree and PhD from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. There, he also completed his residency and served as chief resident of dermatology. He also completed an internship in internal medicine at Cornell Medical Center, New York Hospital.

The former managing partner, Dr. Steven Achinger, “decided not to run again for the position of managing partner so he could devote more time to his medical practice,” according to Jennifer Baker, communications manager for the clinic.

Achinger has practiced nephrology at the clinic since 2009, specializing in treating kidney disease and disorders. He had been managing partner since March 2018.,

Achinger led Watson Clinic through the pandemic, requiring all employees to become vaccinated for COVID-19. Under Achinger’s leadership, all patients were required to wear masks and security guards were at the main facilities, passing them out. Watson Clinic didn’t drop its mask mandate for patients until October 2022.

Terms for the managing partner position, which also serves as chairman of the board, are three years, according to Baker.

Watson Clinic’s main campus on Lakeland Hills Boulevard