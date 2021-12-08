Dr. Robert “Bo” Mayes Jackson, 68, died December 5, 2021.

Dr. Jackson received a B.S. degree from Auburn University, a B.S. degree from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa and the degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia.

Born January 8, 1953, Bo was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. He was the owner of the Animal Medical Clinic. He was a past president of the Lakeland Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, Leadership Lakeland class IX and past president of the Ridge Veterinary Society. Bo was a licensed general aviation pilot. He loved fishing and hunting in locations from Alaska to Africa. Bo was a member of the National Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Trout Unlimited and Coastal Conservation Association.

He was predeceased by his father, Dr. William Franklin Jackson. He is survived by his mother Barbara Mayes Jackson, sister Jane Jackson McEnerney(Joe), brother Mark Ainsworth Jackson, nieces Anne McEnerney Sand (Eric) and Nancy Mears McEnerney, along with his loving partner Nanette Jameson-Lee.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Friday at 1 p.m. With gratitude, the family declines flowers and suggest you remember Dr. Jackson by doing a random act of kindness. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.