Dorothy Lind, 89 years old, from Lakeland passed away July 3, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois and relocated to Florida in 1976. She worked for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years before retiring in1995.

Dorothy is predeceased by her father and mother George and Katherine Lind, her sister Dolores Mezo, and nephew Darrin Mezo. She is survived by her nieces Debra (Pete) Laksbergs and Donna (Bob) Romig and many great nieces and nephews and her fur baby Pepper. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

At Dorothy’s request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.