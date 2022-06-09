Dorothy Lee Bailey Taylor, 93

Dorothy L. Bailey Taylor entered her Eternal Home on June 1, 2022.

She was a Licensed Minister with The Assemblies of God, Peninsular District, Florida. Ms. Taylor is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jeff W. Taylor, daughter, Deborah Taylor; parents, John Lewis and Addie Lou Bailey of Sneads, Florida; two sisters, Elizabeth (Essie) Alderman and Paula Pierce; two brothers, John (Bill) Bailey, and Bobby Bailey.

Ms. Taylor is survived by one sister, Joann Bailey Stone of Sneads, Florida; daughter, Daphany (Russell) Gunter; three sons, Dane Taylor, Dennie Taylor, Derrick (Pam) Taylor; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Ms. Taylor spent her life with an attitude of Servant-hood. From the beginning of being a Nurse, Wife, Mother, Pastor’s wife, Ms. Taylor is acclaimed for being the sweetest, kindest, most caring, loving, and most Godly woman known by many. Ms. Taylor would not want these accolades, but would rather be remembered as a person who knew intimately the One she served and loved so much, Jesus Christ.

2Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”





Funeral services will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, on Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.