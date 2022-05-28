Dorothy Jean Bopp Tsikuris, 92

Dorothy Jean Bopp Tsikuris passed away on May 12, 2022 at the age of 92.

Dorothy was born on February 11, 1930 to her lovely parents Don and Cleo Mohr in Chester, Nebraska. She moved to Florida back in 1965 and has been in the area for the last 45 years. She was married to a retired veteran Charles Tsikuris until his passing in 1974. Dorothy loved golfing and gardening and especially playing with her dogs. She is proceeded in death by her parents and son Steve Tsikuris. Dorothy was survived by her sons: Paul Tsikuris, and David Tsikuris. Her grandchildren: Mark Tsikuris, Alyssa Paxton, Alex Tsikuris, Sara Ellen Tsikuris, Tara Tsikuris, Nick Tsikuris, Courtney Layne and Michael Tsikuris and by 10 great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel. Visitation hours will be on Wednesday 5/18 from of 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the service on Thursday at 5/19 at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.