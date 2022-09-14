Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Kitchell, 88

Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Kitchell, age 88, passed away on September 5, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida.

She was born on July 23, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Carl and Elvera Gable. She was married to Eugene Francis Kitchell, and they moved to Lakeland in 1988 from southern Indiana. She was a Registered Nurse and worked in both hospitals and schools. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a devout catholic and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eugene Francis Kitchell, who passed away in 1998, her son, Larry Kitchell, a grandchild, and a great-grandchild. She is survived by her children, Lauri Largent, William Kitchell, David Kitchell, Helen West, Lisa Sims, and Diann Root; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, and 6 sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida, 33801. The visitation and service will be live-streamed on this obituary page beginning at 3 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.