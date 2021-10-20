Doris Jean Cline, 89

Doris Jean Cline, age 89 of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on October 18, 2021 at Good Shepherd Hospice House.

Jean was born on June 16, 1932 in Glen Alum, West Virginia to John L. and Vesta Collins. Jean moved to Lakeland with her husband Keither Cline, and daughter Debra Leigh Cline, in the late 1950’s and worked for The Ledger as the switchboard operator/receptionist for 43 years. She loved spending time with her family and friends, her job, the people she worked with and helping people. She was a true people person who always had time to listen and help. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Vesta Collins, her husband Keither Cline, her siblings Clarence Collins of Dayton, Ohio, Margaret Vincent of Fulton, Kentucky and Virginia Hicks of Gibsonville, North Carolina. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Leigh Cline, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.