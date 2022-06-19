Donna Anderson Brook, 60

Donna Anderson Brook, age 60, of Lakeland, Florida passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 14, 2022.

Donna was born to Louise and Ralph Anderson in Winchester, Massachusetts. She is survived by her 5 children, Anthony Jackomino of Florida, Melanie Schiefer and her fiancé Bryan Swerlein of Ohio, James Meek of Ohio, Quincy Grimes and her husband Andrew Grimes of Ohio, Hali Chocamani and her husband Miguel of Bolivia. Donna was a graduate of Middlesex Community College located in Massachusetts.

Donna had many passions in life. For over 20 years she taught in public school departments. She loved visiting new places, sharing stories about her life, hiking, and drinking her daily coffee. Donna was also passionate about her relationship with God and recently shared, with her family, how much joy it brought her having been baptized a few years ago. Out of all of Donna’s passions though, Donna loved being around her children and grandchildren most.

Besides her children, Donna is survived by her mother: Louise Strange, siblings: James and Diane Anderson, Sandra and Len Bastarache, Sonny and Angie Anderson, Robert and Sherry Anderson, Paul Anderson, ex-husband Scott Brook, and her grandchildren: Alexander Jackomino, Serenity and Peyton Meek, Asher, Layla, and Phynn Swerlein, Aria Grimes, and her grand puppy Stella Chocamani. Donna is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

A celebration of life will be held at Christ Memorial Church, 2929 Hardin Combee Rd Lakeland, Florida 33801, on Monday, June 20th at 1 p.m. An additional service will be held in Ohio with a date and time to be determined. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.