Donald K. Stokes, 77

On Tuesday March 17, 2020, Donald K. Stokes, loving husband, passed away at the age of 77.

Donald was born on December 4, 1942 in Edison, NJ to George and Mary Ellen Stokes. He served in the U.S. Army and Air Force as a Technical Sgt. for 20 years serving in Texas, Alaska and New York. He was married to Doris Stratton of Newburgh, NY.

On or about 1989 Donald and his wife moved to Lakeland, FL, where he semi-retired and spent time repairing copying machines.

Donald was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother, Mary Ellen and 4 siblings: Sister, Dotalea DiGiovanni, sister, Sharon Changes, sister, Edwina Gulya and brother, Terry. Donald and his wife did not have children together.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Kelley of Bethlehem PA, sister, Gail Warnick and husband Bill of Myerstown, PA and brother, Dallas and wife Marilyn of Edison, NJ, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.





A private graveside service was held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Chapel Hills Garden Cemetery Mausoleum, 531 Highway 301 S, Dade City, FL 33525.

Donald requests no flowers or donations.

Arrangements handled by Heath Funeral Chapel.

