Donald G. Farmer Jr, 65

Donald G. Farmer, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Don was born on September 22, 1957, in Lakeland, Florida. He was a 1975 graduate of Auburndale Senior High School and a graduate of Tallahassee Community College, where he became an avid FSU Seminole fan.

Don developed a love for music as a young boy after receiving his first guitar from his grandfather. After college he toured the southern United States as a professional musician with bands Mstreat and Graphix. Later in life he and a few friends continued with their music and formed the band, Driver. Don introduced his sons to music and loved teaching and playing with them.

Don was a devoted family man and found his greatest joy in being with his family.

Don blessed those who loved him most with his quick wit and sense of humor. He truly enjoyed seeing others happy and laughing.





He also loved sports including, hunting, fishing, golfing, snow skiing and boating. He never passed up a chance to be out on the water in the family boat with his wife, boys and his dogs.

He was a dedicated employee in the field of Medical Device Sales, first with U.S Surgical, then Boston Scientific and for the past ten years with Medtronic.

Don is survived by his wife Christine Parks Farmer, who he married in 1988 as well as his sons, Samuel Farmer, Kyle Farmer and William Farmer. He is also survived by his father, Donald G. Farmer, Sr. and brother Spencer Farmer (Alicia) and sister, Kimberlee Farmer Tucker (Drew) along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Watson Farmer.

Funeral service will Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 406 South Main Street, Auburndale, Florida. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Hwy 98 S, Lakeland, Florida. Following the burial there will be a reception at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave, Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.