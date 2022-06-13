Detectives Search for Man Possibly Connected to Fatal Shooting Sunday

Lakeland Police detectives search for 32-year-old Quinton Lakeith Owens.

Lakeland Police search for a man they say is possibly connected to a Sunday night shooting in Webster Park that left one person dead.

Detectives are attempting to locate 32-year-old Quinton Lakeith Owens. They believe he may have information related to the case. Owens is described as 6’1″ and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Police spokeswoman Robin Tillett said officers responded to the park in the 900 block of West Sixth Street just after 8 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting. They found a 46-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from bullet wounds.

Officers began performing life-saving measures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Biko Duhaney at 863.834.5918 or [email protected]t.





Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip”

Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

Tipsters will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

The name of the victim is being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law.